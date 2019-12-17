Family Facing Eviction Left With Questions

A Tri-State family is worried that they’ll be without a home over the holidays.

They’re facing the threat of eviction despite making regular rent payments, with no idea as to why.

“They’re crying. They can’t sleep at night,” Destiny Wise said of her kids. “They’re like ‘Mommy, will Santa Claus be able to find us if we don’t have a home?’ It’s probably the worst fear of every parent to imagine, especially in winter.”

Destiny has made the Arbors at Evansville her family’s home for the past four years.

She showed us her receipts where she’s paid every month for her current year lease, and where Section 8 has made up the difference.

But after the Arbors at Evansville switched management, she says she was shocked to find she was facing being out on the streets.

Destiny says she couldn’t believe it when she got a notice on her front door saying she owed nearly $1700 in back rent, and didn’t have any idea as to why.

“And if I didn’t pay within 9 days I was going to be evicted,” Destiny added.

She says her next step was to contact the management:

“I ran down there, and I was like ‘What’s going on?’ She went through the ledger, said ‘I don’t know where this is coming from, but we have to honor whatever the old landlord says you owe.'”

We stopped into the office to speak to the management to find out where this bill was coming from. But we were told that they had contacted their corporate office for a response.

We called the Arbors at Evansville multiple times after, but that response hasn’t yet come.

We also spoke to Evansville Housing Authority, which coordinates Section 8 payments.

Though they declined an on-camera interview, they said it was highly unusual for someone to owe that much at the end of their lease, unless someone was behind on payments for the year.

“I receive a disability check for my son, and I would never mess up his money for a place to live. So I definitely paid every month,” said Destiny.

Now, Destiny is left with more questions than answers, and the fear that all she’s worked for will disappear.

In the meantime, she’s spending her days trying to tend to her kids–

“Kids, especially around Christmas, it’s supposed to be a magical time. Not worrying about where they’re going to live,” Destiny said.

–while managing her own worries.

