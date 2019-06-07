Family Dinners Could Help Prevent Teen Substance Abuse

A simple habit of sitting down for dinner as a family could keep your child from falling into substance abuse.

According to reacher done by Columbia University, having dinner five times a week as a family was beneficial for teens.

Researchers found teens who had dinner with their family at less than five times a week were less likely to think using drugs or alcohol was acceptable behavior.

The study also showed family dinners built trust between parents and teens and helped with possible mental health issues.

Youth First of Evansville joined 44 News This Morning to talk more in depth about the simple habit.

Comments

comments