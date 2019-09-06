Family Demands Answers After Woman Missing for Months

The family of a missing woman is begging for answers. Donna Hatfield was reported missing 11 days ago and authorities are still working to track her down.

“Whether she is still with us or not, we want to know what happened,” says Thomas Coe, Donna Hatfield’s brother.

Donna Hatfield’s daughters say finding out about their mom’s disappearance shook them to the core.

“We should know what happened,” says Raschel Arnold, Donna Hatfield’s youngest daughter. “Whatever has happened, I don’t think it’s good.”

Arnold and her sister, Shannon Martin, were both woken up in the middle of the night by an alarming phone call from their father, who is now Donna Hatfield’s ex-husband.

“He mentioned that he was told by my brother that my mom had passed away,” says Arnold. She says her brother, Thomas Rainey was told her mom passed away at the hospital from an aneurysm on a Sunday. On Monday, August 26th, Hatfield’s family made a jaw-dropping discovery after Donna Hatfield’s daughter, Shannon Martin, called the hospital hoping to say her final goodbyes to her mom.

“And they said that there was nobody here in the morgue under that name,” says Arnold. “So Shannon immediately called all the other hospitals.”

That’s when they discovered Donna Hatfield’s son, Thomas Rainey never took her to the hospital.

“He’s not real familiar with the truth sometimes let’s put it that way,” says Thomas Coed, Donna Hatfield’s brother.

Shannon Martin immediately reported her mother missing to Boonville Police even though Hatfield was living with Rainey at the time.

Rainey has been arrested in the past, but not during this investigation. Hatfield’s family is asking the public, if you think you’ve seen him out in the past couple months, please let the police know. As they are trying to piece together a timeline of Hatfield and Rainey’s whereabouts since they lived together.

“There’s something not right,” says Arnold.

Since this investigation, police and loved ones quickly realized Thomas Rainey has been sharing many conflicting stories, but they aren’t accusing him of anything.

“He’s told neighbors she’s in a nursing home,” says Coed. “He’s told other friends that she died in June. We don’t know what to believe at this point.”

On Thursday, when Hatfield’s daughter went to talk to Rainey she became emotional about their mother’s alleged death. That’s when Rainey told his sister not to worry because she’s actually alive. This is the last story he told her.

“She left with someone and old friend of hers and she was happy and I didn’t need to worry about it and when I asked him, ‘Why can’t you just tell me or tell the detective where she’s at?’ He said, ‘Mom doesn’t want to be bothered.'”

Even after that conversation, Hatfield’s family is losing hope.

“I don’t believe that she’s still alive. I don’t believe she is,” says Arnold.

Donna Hatfield gave Thomas Rainey her house in exchange for taking care of her. Her daughters say they believe her dementia and declining health may have taken a toll on Rainey, even though they believe he loved his mom.

His sisters say they offered to put her in a nursing home back in May, but he declined their offer.

