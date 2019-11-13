Family Continues to Struggle Following Hit and Run

A Kentucky family is on the road to recovery following a near-fatal crash on I-69, where a semi took off from the scene.

The Covingtons say, life has only gotten more and more difficult for them since the accident, and they’re not sure if–or when–things will return to normal.

“I got injuries I gotta deal with all my life because of you. And I just want that person found,” Eric Covington said of the driver.

Fighting back tears, Eric shared with us his new reality.

Once active, he now spends his days struggling to even stand.

He’s found himself reliant on walkers and wheelchairs, and the strength of his loved ones.

“It’s been very devastating for our family,” explained his wife Tonya. “He can’t get around. He can’t do anything for himself. That’s put both of us out of work. It’s affected everything about our lives.”

Eric, Tonya, and their son Donovan were driving down I-69 October 6 when the world turned upside down.

“When I looked up, I could see his headlights. It’s almost like he was coming out of nowhere,” Tonya recalled.

The major wreck in Hopkins County left their car totaled, and the family trapped inside.

But after the car was hit by the semi–sending groceries and glass flying–the driver of the truck kept going, leaving Donovan scrambling to his father’s rescue, and his father with partial paralysis.

“It’s different. It’s supposed to be the other way around. Parents are supposed to be taking care of me,” Donovan said.

But although it’s cost them more than their car; losing the home they had, their jobs, and their daily life as a consequence of the accident, the Covingtons are still holding onto hope.

Hope not only for recovery, but also that the driver responsible will finally be taken off the road, or come forward themselves.

“If you’re watching this and you know who you are, if you’re the one who hit us, be a man. Man up,” Eric pleaded.

Anyone with information on what might have happened that night is asked to reach out to Hopkins County deputies.

Comments

comments