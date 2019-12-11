Family of Chloe Wiegand Files Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean

The family of an Indiana girl who died after falling from a cruise ship earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Wednesday.

The family hopes the lawsuit will lead to safety changes, including additional signage, to prevent something like this from happening to another family.

In October, Puerto Rican authorities charged Salvatore Anello, Chloe Wiegand’s grandfather, with homicide. Chloe was with Anello when she fell 11 stories to her death from a Royal Caribbean ship in July.

Anello held Wiegand on a wood railing by the windows, believing she would bang on the glass without incident. However, the window was open and Wiegand fell 150 feet from the cruise ship.

Wiegand was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

