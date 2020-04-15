Family Asking for Birthday Cards of Grandmother Celebrating Milestone Birthday

It’s not often many of us live to see a century, but for one Tri-State woman the current pandemic will not be ruining her milestone birthday this week.

“She is the matriarch of the family.”

For Mary Daniel of Owensboro, she has a century worth of stories to tell.

“She was one of five children and raised by a single mom,” says Lance Games, Mary’s grandson. “Her father passed away when she was a baby.”

Mary is turning 101 this Thursday and this year she will be celebrating during a global pandemic.

“She’s not real disappointed,” says Games. “She’s not going to show it.”

Mary attended grade school in a one room school house and was the only one to attend college.

“She was valedictorian in high school. She always placed a really high value on education,” says Games.

Married for 63 years, Mary has 3 children, 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

“Loved to have family and friends over and cook big meals and all that,” says Games. “She has touched so many lives and loved by all.”

But for her 101st birthday, it’s one unlike any other. COVID-19 is putting her celebration on hold.

“That cancelled her birthday celebration, but we had the idea to maybe celebrate her birthday through the community,” says Games.

Mary’s family asked the community to send her birthday cards, drawings from kids, anything to make her day extra special.

“It certainly will bring a light to her eyes seeing all the cards,” says Games. “People are taking time out of their day to do something so nice.”

While so many memories have been made, Mary’s birthday this year will be one to remember.

“It is a trying time, but I think we all just hold our head up and we will make it through this and she would be very proud to share in everybody’s accomplishment of getting through to where coronavirus was in history, just another thing that we all made it through,” says Games.

Family says they are hoping to receive 101 birthday cards, as of now they are halfway there.

If you’re interested in sending Mrs. Mary a card, you can send it to:

Mary Daniel

PO BOX 22973

Owensboro, KY 42304

