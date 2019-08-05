Families Prepare for First Day of School

Many kids will be heading back to school this week, which means back-to-school shopping and last-minute preparations are in full swing for many families. The financial setback can have a real impact on families. On average, parents spend nearly seven hundred dollars to get their kids ready for a new school year. Some students say new school supplies are necessary, but they aren’t the only back-to-school essentials.

School districts and non-profit organizations across the tri-state have been trying to step in and help, supplying backpacks, pencils, notebooks, and other school-related necessities.

Educators in Henderson teamed up for a back to school event Monday evening, handing out free school supplies at the John F. Kennedy community center.

“Not quite as good as Christmas, but kids get excited kids to get excited about the back to school supplies,” says Trace Stevens.

Hundreds of students in Evansville are getting excited about their new backpacks and supplies were given to them at Young & Established’s annual backpack drive.

Some parents say events like these help alleviate the stress of making sure their kids are set for school.

“After working it’s so hard trying to get to the stores and it’s busy. Some people wait until the last minute,” says Shay Boyd.

