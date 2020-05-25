Families Honor Fallen Heroes

The Tri-State is finding ways to honor our veterans and those killed while serving our country.

The Goodloe family is gathering near where their father was recently laid to rest.

“Robert Goodloe Senior was a hero and a wonderful man,” says Robert Goodloe Junior as he reflects on his father’s life. “I got to see the love he had for people.”

He says his father was self-less, committing to save and heal others.

“He preached the gospel. He was a medic and he used to tell me when I was younger that he would stitch them up and send them back out there to fight,” explains Goodloe. After serving as a medic in the Korean War, Goodloe Sr. started a family in the Tri-State. He was married to his wife for 66 years before he passed away in January. “In my opinion he was one of the greatest men who ever lived.”

Even President Trump is honoring his father’s dedication to his country, sending his family a letter after the Korean War veteran took his last breath. This recognition is something they will cherish forever.

“When you receive a letter from the president of the United States. That isn’t something you get every day,” says Goodloe Jr.

Comments

comments