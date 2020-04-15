Families Concerned Over Nursing Home Outbreak

“She’s a hugger we are a hugging family so it’s been pretty hard,” says a Daviess County, Indiana woman who did not was to be on camera.

Her mother is a resident at the Ketcham Memorial Center nursing home.

“Ketcham closes down March the 3rd. Excellent choice, but someway somehow the virus, germ, whatever was brought in,” she says. Her mom recently tested positive for COVID-19–one week ago. “Mother is probably one of the older ones I would say too but she is so strong.”

Although, not even COVID-19 can keep them apart.

“I knock on her window and make funny faces,” she says. Thankfully, her mother is on the mend. “She is congested but she’s been fever free.”

Even with this COVID-19 outbreak people with loved ones in Ketcham Memorial Center are thankful for all of the workers.

“They are pretty short-staffed with several out but they are absolutely excellent,” she says. “I can’t say enough good words about Ketcham.”

According to the nursing home, 8 residents have tested positive and 8 staff members have also tested positive. Unfortunately, one person has died due to COVID-19.

Diana Mumma says her sister, Janet Mosby, has not contracted the virus, but she’s fearing the worst.

“Very nervous. I called this morning and one of the nurses said to tell her not to worry we are taking care of Ms. Janet,” says Mumma.

A conversation that didn’t put her mind at ease since her older sister has underlying health issues.

“I don’t think she would make it.”

The community will be coming together praying for the residents and staff.

We are told the workers who have come in contact with COVID-19 are in quarantine.

