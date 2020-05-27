Fallout Continues From Beshear Effigy Hanging

There are new details surrounding the political act at Kentucky’s state capitol that drew strong words from the Governor following Memorial Day.

Over the weekend, a protester hung a mannequin of Governor Andy Beshear, the image sending shock waves across the country and drawing condemnation across party lines.

This Wednesday, one of the men involved in the display is now facing personal backlash for the stunt.

While no one has directly taken responsibility for the creation of the dummy, multiple reports indicate a man seen in new footage hanging the effigy of Governor Andy Beshear from a tree as patriotic music played in the background at the rally has lost his job as result.

44News is the first and only news outlet to share the harrowing new footage, provided to us by Gerry Seavo James, a bystander documenting the rally.

The Neil Huffman Auto Group, with dealerships in Louisville and Frankfort, Kentucky, and Clarksville, Indiana shared on multiple social media accounts a statement that following an internal investigation, they let one of their employees go, due to his alleged involvement.

“The question is, apparently the person who hung me in effigy Sunday has lost his job. I don’t have any comment on that. I–don’t have any comment on that,” Beshear said Wednesday during reporter questioning.

However, Beshear went on to say this:

“You don’t just–in the moment–march a group over and stand on somebody’s porch on the other side of the windowpane from where their kids play, and shout for them to come out. I know both of those things that happened have been ways to create fear and show hate to numerous other people in America. I don’t claim to know how that history feels but I think all of us would say different decisions have consequences. I would hope we would all make better decisions.”

Taking to social media, the rally organizers pushed back against the backlash, claiming similar displays against other major political figures have not been met with a similar outcry.

They also alluded to historical protests from the founding of the country.

However, those who who witnessed the display Sunday–and who were affected by the imagery personally–say it’s not an issue of whose neck is at the end of the rope–but what the action itself says.

“We have freedom of speech. And we have the right to stand up for our causes and protests. Do it. But be aware of the rhetoric, and the image you’re putting out. Do you have to do it this way? Do you have to hang an effigy?” asked Gerry James.

Though the man who hung the image of Beshear did not act alone in the demonstration, it’s not clear if any other rally attendees–or the organizers–will also face professional or legal consequences.

