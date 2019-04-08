Fallen Firefighter’s Wife Back in Court

It’s been nearly six weeks since Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside of his home. His wife, Becky Fox-Doerr was arrested one week later for obstruction of justice.

Evansville police confirmed Becky Fox-Doerr deleted a phone call she made right before calling 911.

So far, no arrests have been made for Robert Doerr’s murder, leaving many people scratching their heads.

When 44News asked Fox-Doerr if she knew who killed her husband, this was her reply.

“No ma’am I don’t,” says Fox-Doerr.

We wanted to get her side of the story and find out why she deleted that phone call since this decision ultimately led to her arrest. However, she was not willing to comment.

Fox-Doerr and her son have until May 6th to move out of Robert Doerr’s home because the judge froze the firefighter’s assets. His wife is only allowed to take what is rightfully hers, everything else will be given to his daughter.

Comments

comments