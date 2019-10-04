Fall Sparks Child Protective Services Call

A 911 call leads to a child welfare investigation, after police arrive at a home in Evansville and are shocked by the conditions.

The mother called 911, reporting the child had fallen and cut herself on a baby food jar, but what medics found when they arrived at the home set off this investigation.

After maggots were found around the child’s wound, the family exclusively spoke to 44News about what they say happened.

The father of the injured child spoke off camera, saying a series of circumstances piled up that led to the injury.

A panicked call from frightened Evansville mother Tashawna Neaveill is now leaving the family under investigation by the Department of Child Services.

The child’s father says that the afternoon started out normal.

“She asked my wife what she’s doing and she said, well I’m gonna fold these clothes and then we’re gonna clean the house,” he recalled.

But the girl’s attempt to help with chores quickly turned into this family’s nightmare on Thursday.

“My daughter had previously hidden some food–because that’s what kids do, they hide food. She thought today would be a good day to bring it out of hiding, and a fly had laid babies in it. It could happen to anyone,” he offered.

But when his daughter tried to clear up the mess, she dropped a jar of rotten baby food and fell on it.

But she wasn’t just covered in her own blood when the jar broke.

“She climbed down where she had hid it at, and fell, and the jar busted, and she got a maggot on her. I understand it’s gross. I didn’t know it was even there to clean it up in the first place. And, I really can’t get rid of food that’s hidden from me by–quite frankly, they’re smart. They’re good at hiding stuff,” the girl’s father explained.

When first responders arrived, Evansville Police were concerned about conditions in the house, saying that clothes and trash were scattered around and that five cats left a “strong animal stench.”

The officers’ responding inside the home is now leading to an investigation by child protective services.

But the father says, the condition of the house was a symptom of a bigger struggle for his family.

“We’re not bad parents. We don’t really have a support group to help us to take some kind of burden off. We have three children at a young age, and I work a lot. It’s very stressful for all of us. When you have three little small tornadoes, you can only stay on top of it so much,” he sighed.

He adds they’re taking steps to make things right: getting the house in order, and getting rid of the cats.

While they recognize and understand the concerns of the community, they’re looking forward to doing everything to get back on track.

“We’re working with DCS to make sure this is righted, and this can never occur again. We had a rough patch and things are going to change.”

The father told us he’s most looking forward to finding a new home, and building a new start for his family.

