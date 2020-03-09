Fall at Garden of the Gods Raises Safety Concerns

A woman is recovering in the hospital after she fell 40 feet from Camel Rock at Garden of the Gods Sunday afternoon.

The Saline County sheriff’s Office reported that this is the third fall in less than a year at the Garden of the Gods, and this has brought up the discussion about possibly adding additional safety features.

Richy Rosodo, Public Affairs Officer for Shawnee National Forest, says, “Well, I mean it has been talked about in regards to what other things we can do. There was discussion about fencing.”

Some visitors at the park on Monday had differing opinions on whether the garden of the gods is safe enough.

First time park visitor Samantha Patti “I appreciate more of the freedom, cause four hours away we have a place called Starved Rock and everything is blocked off. You just get this little path to walk through. You can’t really do anything, so to be able to come out here and get to go further out on the rocks is exciting.”

Visitor Chasity Vanvibber, “I agree with the guard rails. I don’t see where it’s hurting or harming anything.”

The Shawnee National Forest headquarters said they do not have any plans to add additional safety precautions until after the investigation is over, but they did have some safety tips for future travelers.

“Stay on the trails. Don’t necessarily have to jump on the rocks. I understand they’re enticing to do so, but again, personal safety is a big consideration when you’re in this type of environment,” says Rosodo.

The injured teen was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville where her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

