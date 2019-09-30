Fall Finally Reappears

As we close out the month the September we are holding firmly in the low-to-mid 90s. An unprecedented heat wave will continue to impact the Tri-State throughout the first part of your work week. In fact, we could be looking at record-breaking temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. A high of 93 degrees was set back in 1919 we are on track to scatter that record to usher in the new month of October a new record is also possible by Wednesday afternoon.



Our average high temperature for this time of the year ranges between the upper-to-mid 70s. As we wrap up the month of September we could be facing a monthly deficit of rainfall of over 3 inches. We average slightly over 3 inches of rain we have only collected .08 inch of rainfall as of the 30th. Although this one the driest times of the year steady dry conditions along with hotter temperatures will hinder our chances of seeing those vibrant colors as we head towards the peak fall foliage.



However, as we look long-term more substantial chances of showers and storms will be apart of the forecast. The month of October looks more promising for rain to lessen our deficit. According to the Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlook, we have 30-50 percent chance of experiencing above average rainfall. You may need you rain gear as soon as this weekend. Those showers could impact opening activities for the Fall Festival on Monday.



We will be quite on a nose dive as we advance past midweek. We go from afternoon highs as warm as 95 to overnight lows as cool as 47 almost a 50 degree difference.

Comments

comments