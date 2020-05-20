2020 Fall Festival Planning Continues for October 5 Start Date

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival has been bringing members from the Tri-State community and beyond together for nearly a century, and as of now, that’s still the plan for October 2020.

Organizers of the festival are keeping an eye on ever-changing conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, while also maintaining contact with the local COVID-19 task force.

“The 2020 Fall Festival, our 99th, is still scheduled to start October 5th and run through the 10th,” the West Side Nut Club wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Ed Dietz, the West Side Nut Club Festival Chairman, commented saying, “We’re not saying that it’s on – we’re just saying that it has not been canceled.”

“We are planning and working behind the scenes as we normally do to prepare for the festival,” Dietz said. “It takes us almost an entire year to plan for an event of that size, so we have to keep moving forward in hopes that we can have that.”

In the meantime, the West Side Nut Club continues to give funds raised during last year’s Fall Festival to local charities – over $700,000 and counting.

Recommended Articles:

Comments

comments