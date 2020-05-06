Fall Classes at Henderson Community College to Be Offered Online, in-Person

Henderson Community College students will be offered a variety of formats in the fall, officials announced Wednesday.

Starting August 17, fall classes will be offered online, face-to-face classes, and options that are a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote element that will make transitioning to online classes easier if the circumstances call for it.

In addition, HCC will offer 16-week, 15-week, 12-week, and 8-week sessions.

The college is developing plans to meet social distancing and health requirements and strengthening virtual student support for online and remote classes.

Summer classes will begin soon and are available in an online-only format.

Students and prospective students wanting to enroll online can do so by clicking here.

