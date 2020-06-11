Faithful Gather to Pray for Social Change

Gatherings of all kinds continue in the Tri-State, amid discussions on America’s social fabric.

Thursday, the faithful in Owensboro added their voices in prayer.

Across the city and county, a religious response during a time of increased tension with worshipers calling for change.

“We were just tired of being silent,” explained Tamera Bostik, one of the event organizers. “So we’re just stepping up to be part of the change we want to see.”

Through the evening, the Daviess County courthouse became the site of song and praise.

Churchgoers of all kinds–

“We have some people coming all the way from Muhlenberg tonight. I would say represented tonight maybe between 10 to 12 different churches, and just people in the community that don’t even attend a church,” Bostik added.

–united behind a single prayer for humanity, rooted in their Christian beliefs.

“To see others the way Christ sees us. He looks on us with eyes of love. He looks on us with eyes of compassion. Our society needs that right now,” explained Brandy Daugherty with Matthews Table church.

The night’s gathering was a communion for social change, calling for people to accept one another:

“To portray a message that there are no skin colors, there are no borders, there are no boundaries in the kingdom. We just want to come out in unity and as one boundary and one voice in unity, and say we are here for love, and we are here to stand with all brothers and sisters of all races,” Daugherty continued.

After days that saw protests and rallies across the Tri-State calling for reform, this gathering may have more of a feel of a revival. But though the faithful here have another way of expressing their First Amendment rights, the overall message echoes the same refrain:

A call for peace and reconciliation.

But for them, this one, directed to the heavens.

“That’s the change we need to see. God is going to save us right now. This community and this nation is what’s going to bring peace,” Bostik said.

