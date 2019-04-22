Faith Rally of Our Earth at Four Freedoms Monument

Tri-State Creation Care and the Sierra Club will join forces for a rally in celebration of Earth Day. The rally will take place at the Four Freedoms Monument on Riverside Drive and will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The two organizations will gather to hear inspiring words and enjoy an environmental play performance by children in the community.

Afterward, the community will lift their hearts in prayer and make a pilgrimage to Vectren in protest of a proposed gas plant. The organizations will urge the energy company to make the switch to renewable energy.

Tom Bogenschutz, leader of Tri-State Creation Care, released this statement:

We live in a time where it is terribly obvious that we are on a path to destroying much of this wondrous gift, and possibly ourselves. We must transform our relationship to our earth home. We must intensify our efforts to reduce our CO2 emissions and shift towards sustainable and renewable sources of energy. Vectren’s proposed gas plant moves us in the wrong direction and will tie us to a fossil fuel future. From a faith perspective, building this plant is simply immoral. We believe that humanity is at a crucial crossroads and the time is now for Evansville to play its part in moving us towards change.

