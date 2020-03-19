Faith Over Fear: Henderson Reverend Holds Church Services Online

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and the future remains uncertain, a number of people in the Tri-State are turning to faith to get through these trying times.

Executive orders from governors have to lead to many churches closing down. Though, some Church leaders in Tri-State say they’re coming up with plans to meet with their congregation daily.

Reverend Eric Hoey says, “Well at our church we have mostly the vulnerable population, they are very concerned about catching the virus, they fear death.”

Disappearing toilet paper, cruise ships stranded, classrooms empty, casinos dark, servers, and bartenders suck at home the economy taking a hit and church canceled. Something so many turns to on a weekly, sometimes daily basis to grieve, worship, smile and have hope.

At Presbyterian Church of Henderson, Rev. Hoey says making accommodations for the elderly has been a top priority; encouraging those to stay home who are at high risk maintaining their faith to overcome a global crisis.

“A lot of concern has been over the care of the congregation, as they are self-quarantined, we have initiated telephone calling tree, our women’s group is calling everyone in the church and checking in with them,” says Rev. Hoey.

The Reverand says he plans to meet with members of his congregation Monday through Friday at 4:10 p.m.

