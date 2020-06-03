Faith Leaders Work to Bring Healing to Community

Wednesday marks the fourth night for peaceful gatherings in Madisonville, but this latest comes with a faith-based focus for the community.

The prayer gathering ended just after sundown at the old courthouse in downtown Madisonville, and church leaders organizing it say their focus is on bringing light in dark times.

“Unity and healing,” explained Marvin Hightower, one of the prayer leaders. “We want the feelings that are stirred up to not be smoothed over. Not ignored. But healed. To being a healing salve to it.”

A healing that faith leaders are trying to spread through worship and music.

A gathering serving as a sharp contrast to recent violence seen across the region and around the nation.

“There’s a lot going on in our world and it’s upsetting. As believers we have a hope that not everyone has,” added Gwen Kik, one of the prayer leaders. “It was time for us to come together and pray. And that was one thing we could do for our town, our county, our nation.”

A gathering of those from all walks of life, united in faith, hope, and love.

They did so as local police commend those coming together over the past days-—and the community and faith leaders guiding them tonight–for exercising their rights lawfully.

“We’ve been really fortunate to have the leaders we do. And I really wish that everywhere across the nation would actually be able to demonstrate like they do in Madisonville, Hopkins County. Because it’s been phenomenal,” said Major Andy Rush with Madisonville Police Department.

Tonight’s gathering, like all those held at the old courthouse in recent days, was held in the shadow of a Confederate monument that has attracted a lot of attention in the city in the past few days.

The faith leaders we spoke to though say, their sole focus for this gathering is on healing the community’s spirit.

