Fairy Tale Fashions for Wishes Next Weekend

What did you do for your senior project?

Natalie created some exquisite fairy-tale fashions, and is ready to unveil them for you…

Come see Natalie Christian’s designs featured in a fashion show for her senior project. All the proceeds will go to Granted; who in 2018 sent her brother on a wish trip.

DOORS open at 5:30 for seating and light refreshments. VIP tickets available.



Check out these inspired fashions created by Natalie, next Saturday!

It’s only ten dollars for general admission, and you’ll know that your ticket price goes to help grant wishes for sick children.

VIP tickets are $20 and include a hand-made bag filled with gifts from Natalie.

Find all of the information (and tickets) HERE.

