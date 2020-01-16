Fairfield Man Sentenced to Prison for Attempting to Escape From Police

A Fairfield man appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon in the Posey Circuit Court where he was sentenced to five years in prison.

On December 19, 2019, 34-year-old Kevin Romero was found guilty of attempted escape, attempted auto theft, two counts of resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.

Romero’s charges stem from an incident that occurred in March 2018. Romero walked onto the property of a homeowner in Poseyville and used a concrete block to shatter the windshield of the homeowner’s

truck.

Upon hearing the damage to the vehicle, the homeowner and a friend confronted and successfully detained Romero at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

Upon arrival, officers noted that Romero appeared to be under the influence due to his odd behavior. Romero was arrested for damaging the vehicle and placed inside a police cruiser.

Shortly after being detained, Romero somehow managed to climb into the driver’s seat of the police cruiser. Romero put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to flee the scene. However, officers were able to

stop Romero by quickly removing him from the vehicle.

Despite Romero’s efforts to continue to resist arrest, officers were able to successfully detain and transport him to the Posey County Jail.

Comments

comments