Fair Housing Act Celebrated in April

April is wrapping up but local housing activists are using this last day to celebrate Fair Housing Month and the law that goes along with it.

The Fair Housing Act passed 51 years ago and Tuesday urban and regional developers headed to Evansville to discuss the change to civil rights in this country.

Housing discrimination is a very real issue in many cities and local officials are working to make sure the problem doesn’t grow here.

Experts say people in our community are the first line of defense.

Principal of International Development and Planning Jeffrey Paul May says, “Get involved meet your neighbors be a champion of fair housing share it with your family, talk about it at your table, talk about it at the holidays the importance of living in a diverse plural community. Because that’s the way we touch people we make sure that not only our families are aware that this is something that’s important but also it’s something that helps them share with others as well.”

As part of the presentation, guests watched a documentary called Race: the power of illusion.

Afterward, local officials focused on the history of housing discrimination in Evansville.

