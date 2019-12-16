Failing to Yield to Emergency Vehicles Impacts Responders

Winter weather isn’t the only obstacle first responders will be facing. Trains blocking the roads and traffic failing to yield may also slow them down.

Even though databases allow for each ambulance to be tracked and apps can track road conditions, several factors can slow crews down.

When roads are slick that’s when drivers need to be especially considerate of emergency vehicles with their sirens blaring.

“Just realize that even though we have some of the better equipment, it’s still dangerous to be on ice and snow no matter what you’re driving,” says Rick Williamson from Marrs Township Fire Department.

In other words, be patient, don’t try to race an ambulance or fire truck and yield for these vehicles. Emergency officials say this is something many people fail to do.

“The best thing for people to remember is that when you see an emergency vehicle behind you of any kind, the rule of the road is to safely move to the right hand of the road and stop,” says AMR Operations Manager Lee Turpin.

Sometimes crews even have to turn off their emergency lights at a busy intersection just to avoid a wreck. Thankfully they are able to track where traffic may become congested each day.

“The other thing that sometimes gets in our way is trains,” says Turpin. However, there isn’t a way to see if a train is blocking the road.

“That would be a really neat feature if there was some type of platform that could really tell you when a train is about to cross tracks,” says Turpin.

In the city, there are more ways to navigate around a train. Driving around trains can be more difficult to do on county roads. If another ambulance can’t be dispatched this could be the difference between life and death.

“Typically trains are short enough where that it’s not a huge time, but you could be from anywhere between five to ten minutes which for a medical run is an eternity,” says Turpin.

