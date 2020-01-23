Facebook Post Accuses Warrick County School of Racism

A Facebook post accusing a Warrick County school of racism has gone viral.

The superintendent says the post doesn’t tell the full story.

The Facebook post made Tuesday says that an 8-year-old black student of Oak Elementary School had been segregated to the corner of the room since November.

The family member of the student says that the student has no learning or behavioral issues that would create a distraction in the classroom.

However, the superintendent says that’s not the case.

A statement from the superintendent’s office reads, “Oakdale Elementary is aware of a social media post that raises issues with the seat assignment of a student. Unfortunately, the post does not present the full story and inaccurately accuses the school of some awful things. The school has reached out to the parent of the student in question, on numerous occasions, with concerns regarding classroom behavioral issues. These efforts have all been documented. The school has offered numerous intervention options to resolve the issues that led to the student physically hitting, kicking and scratching staff and disrupting class. After these requests for assistance were denied by the parent, the student in question was moved to an area of the classroom for the safety of himself and others. Oakdale Elementary is committed to working with the parent and family to resolve these issues in a professional, timely manner.”

“I’ve always maintained that racism isn’t real. I adopted a black child, I vowed to raise my son in an environment that every person is equal. We are all born Americans with equal and fair right,” a family member of the child at the center of this controversy said. For privacy reasons, that family member has asked to remain anonymous.

With 105 days into the school year, the 8-year-old has been suspended 18 days for issues that his family says, have either been created or antagonized by those in the building.

Less than 24 hours after posting on Facebook, the family member of the child was called to Oakdale Elementary to pick the young boy up for behavioral issues.

That family member says that upon entering the classroom, the school resource officer had the 8-year-old student in a restrained hold.

According to Boonville police, the school resource officer suffered cuts and bruises and sought out medical attention after the incident.

44News has learned that the student could face charges regarding the incident, and even faces being expelled from school.

The family of the student told 44News that they plan to have a closed-door meeting tomorrow afternoon with the superintendent of Warrick County schools.

They say they will also bring a community activist to rally behind them.

Comments

comments