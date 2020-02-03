Facebook Page Aims to Expose Online Predators

A Kentucky father is speaking out about his new mission – going after child predators that are lurking on social media. It’s a bold move that’s raising brows in one community.

Seeking justice, the angry father took to Facebook, in hopes of exposing online predators. Kentucky State Police say that that may not be the right answer.

The father says he created a fake Facebook account that posed as a young girl, in order to show his daughter that predators are on the prowl. He said that no more than an hour after logging into the fake account for the first time, he started to receive explicit messages.

“I just expected to have a bunch of old men telling me how pretty I was and what I got was completely different,” that father said, who asked to keep his identity anonymous.

The father runs a Facebook page called Miners Against Predators which received nearly 3000 followers within a week, after exposing men from the Tri-State.

“I mean I got guys that were asking if I could be their girlfriend, sending me explicit pictures, talking sexual, things a grown man shouldn’t be saying to a 14-year-old girl,” the father said.

Trooper Corey King with the Kentucky State Police said that the upset dad has turned information over to detectives, but still warns that pages like this could interfere with KSP sex-crime investigations.

“You got to keep in mind that, in order to have successful investigations, we need to have a successful prosecution. If you are for one violating whether it be incitement or entrapment at the very beginning of it, everything past that is considered fruits of the poison tree – you’re going to lose the case,” Trooper King said.

According to KSP, 20,000 child pornography images are shared every day in Kentucky. Miners Against Predators says so far, nearly 1,000 men from the Tri-State have messaged their decoy page.

The father behind it all shared his advice, saying, “You better delete your children’s Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram. If they have social media, they don’t need it. Unless you are on their phone with them the entire time they have it, there’s going to be things you miss.”

If you or someone you know may have fallen victim to an online predator, you’re asked to call law enforcement immediately.

Comments

comments