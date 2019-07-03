Facebook, Instagram Experiencing Issues

If you’re experiencing issues with Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp then you’re not alone. Social media users vented their concerns on Twitter Wednesday after having trouble uploading or sending images, video and other files.

In a statement, Facebook said: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

“We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible” Instagram tweeted.

According to DownDetector.com, the outages started around 8 a.m. ET, affecting users across the world.

