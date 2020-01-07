FAA Investigates Small Plane Crash Near KY Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration is preparing to launch an investigation into why a small plane crashed near the Mount Sterling-Montgomery County Airport, in Montgomery County Kentucky.

The airplane crashed just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2020.

Officials say the pilot radioed in to a nearby airport where he had been practicing landing and taking off reporting power malfunctions.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was on scene all night until FAA investigators arrived early this morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles commented on the incident, saying, “It is extremely lucky for him (the pilot), and everyone involved. When you have engine failure with an aircraft obviously it is a very serious situation and he was able to bring it to this area and no one was injured and so it is very fortunate for everyone.”

FAA investigators are still working to learn the cause of the crash.

