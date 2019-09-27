Eye Disease Causes Early Retirement for K9 in Madisonville

The Madisonville Police Department announced Friday that one of their K9s, Diego, is retiring after six-and-a-half years of service with the city. Diego is retiring due to his deteriorating eyesight caused by an ocular disease.

According to MPD, Diego started services with the police department in January of 2013. Diego received training and certification in drug detection, tracking and criminal apprehension. During his service, Diego recovered $22,000 in cash, 15lbs of marijuana as well as over 4lbs of meth.

Diego will continue to live with his handler, Blake Carlisle.

