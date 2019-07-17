Extended Stretch of Oppressive Heat & Humidity Move In

Now that the remnants of Barry are FINALLY moving out of the area, the focus now is on the oppressive heat and humidity moving in. We can thank Barry for dropping off and leaving this tropical-like airmass blanketed over the Tri-State, temperatures will continue rising over the next 5 days as a ride of high pressure builds across the Eastern U.S. By far, the hottest stretch of weather so far this year.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the entire area from Thursday 12PM – Sunday 7PM, this will most likely become an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory due to the high heat indices (105-110) expected and the prolonged nature.

Wednesday will have highs top off in the upper 80s to low 90s, dew points will rise into the mid to upper 70s creating heat indices between 100-103, can’t rule out a stray shower or storm across the southern reaches of the Tri-State, most of the area should remain dry. It will be another mild and muggy night, under partly cloudy skies, lows in the low to mid 70s.

It’s important to stay hydrated and cool, drink plenty of water, and wear light loose fit clothing. Never leave your kids and pets in the car, temperatures rising extremely quick, with an outside temp of 90 degrees, inside your car temperatures can reach 109 within 10 minutes. Limit outdoor exercising during the hottest part of the day. We will stay mainly dry throughout this stretch. Shower and storms chances increase Sunday and Monday. Much cooler weather, in fact low humidity and refreshing air will move in Tuesday of next week.

