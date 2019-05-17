Express Enrollment at Ivy Tech Community College

Individuals in Evansville interested in enrolling at Ivy Tech Community College will have a chance to do so in May.

The Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville will host Express Enrollment Day on Tuesday, May 21st. This free event will assist interested individuals in completing the enrollment process for 2019-20 in, potentially, one day.

With Ivy Tech staff onsite, students will have the opportunity to register for classes, discuss financial aid options and meet with academic advisors.

Students will also have the opportunity to learn more about assessment options. For students without school transcripts or test scores to provide, the ACCUPLACER assessment can assist them in determining the classes that align with their needs.

Tuesday’s event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Express Enrollment Center, located at 2501 North First Avenue.

Comments

comments