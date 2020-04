Reports of a possible explosive device drew a large police presence to the 1300 block of the Bowie Trail Monday morning, according to Owensboro Police Department.

The OPD Hazardous Device Unite responded to the area and rendered the device safe.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments