Exploring Evansville’s Best Outdoor Dining

Now that it’s warm, patio season is upon us!

We spend so much of the year half frozen that when we can dine outside, we do!

Today we’re taking you on a tour of some of the best patios in Evansville.





Let’s start at Haynie’s corner with Walton’s Comfort Food, where the patio is just off the main road, so it’s pretty quiet.

Tons of umbrellas for shade, if you hide from the sun like me, and lots of fun little antique touches for Snap-worthy photos.

Plus, it’s dog friendly!

And no matter where you sit, you have an amazing view of Evansville’s Historic Arts District.

Sauced has one solid patio, with a feel that will almost make you think you’re on holiday in Italy.

At night, the lights twinkle and local entertainment illuminates the stage.

And in the daytime, choose full sun or pop open an umbrella for shade.

They usually have it, but just in case, be sure to have some “Deep Woods OFF”, the river-fed mosquitos downtown do not play.

The patio at Madeleine’s is a sophisticated outdoor diner’s dream!

With tables for groups, and little nooks for couples, you can dine and converse amid the backdrop of their gorgeous water feature.

Or sit at the bar and make new friends.

And the fish will follow you!

Enjoy low-key, live entertainment along with your fusion cuisine on weekends…and feel free to bring the pup!

The rooftop patio at The Rooftop downtown has you dining perched above MLK Boulevard.

Soak up the sun and tan as you dine, or ask for an umbrella to protect your skin.

Their patio is so popular that they’re expanding!

So you can spread out while you watch your favorite band on Friday night.

And when they turn on the lights at night…romantic.

Moving on to the north side, Roca Bar North’s patio is huge!

It’s the perfect place for big groups of outdoor diners, I’ve been to so many parties and showers here.

In fact, at 4,000 sq. ft., it’s the biggest patio in southern Indiana.

A bigger patio means a bigger stage, a bigger band, a bigger party!

And never a cover.

But, on the weekends, if you want to sit outside when there’s music, it’s $1 for a music seat.

Roca Bar North’s patio isn’t dog friendly, but it is kid friendly.

And so shady!

In the good way, not the Real Housewives way.

We’ll have even more gorgeous patios, and what they offer, next week!

In the meantime, pick a favorite and go visit.

And be sure to tell me where your favorite patio is!

