Exploring Evansville’s Best Outdoor Dining

Now that it’s warm, patio season is upon us!

We spend so much of the year wrapped up in layers and indoors that when we can dine outside, we do!

Today we’re taking you on a tour of some of the best outdoor dining in Evansville.

Dining on Gerst Haus’ patio is like sitting in the perfect Bavarian beer garden, nestled inside a fairytale.

The oversized umbrellas are perfect for a shady snuggle before your entrees arrive, or find a table in full sun and soak up the warm rays while you enjoy the feeling of a stomach full of traditional German food.

And your fur-ever friend will like Gerst’s patio as much as you do!





The patio at Franklin St. Pizza Factory is perfect for those outdoor diners craving an eclectic al fresco atmosphere.

You even have a little bit of privacy from the street.

Cute touches like kitschy chairs, prayer flags, a mysterious metal man, lots of greenery and a wall of street signs all add to this patio’s folksy charm.

And the new sun sails drop the temperature on the patio, and also protect you from that surprise light sprinkle.

You never know when you’ll be surprised by live entertainment.

And dogs are welcome!

Smitty’s Italian Steakhouse has enough greenery to placate fans of nature and outdoor dining.

No need for umbrellas when the trees inside provide perfect shade and cool the air.

The old school lantern lights and stone water feature provide just the right amount of Italian flair.

With large tables for groups, or small ones for cozy conversation, this patio makes an amazing backdrop for a party, romantic date, or even solo dinner.

You may hear a slight amount of Franklin Street traffic, but the main soundtrack of this patio is the sweet chirping of songbirds and the light trickle of the fountain.

Edgewater Grill in Newburgh boasts not one, not 2, not 3, not 4, but 5 absolutely lovely patios, each with its own view of the Ohio River.

Enjoy a mixed menu while storm watching or admiring the barges as they go by.

The feel here is of a sun drenched vacation cottage with cascades of flowers everywhere, and the choice of beachy colors mixed with wrought iron.

While they’re not technically dog friendly, with 5 levels, they’ll accommodate when they can.

And Edgewater’s patio is the only place in Evansville, or Newburgh, where you can dine this close to a living river.

Pick a favorite and go visit!

