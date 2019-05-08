Explore Our Gorgeous Riverfronts!

It’s warming up…the boots and fleece lined tights are put away, and the shorts and sundresses are back!

To celebrate, we’re going to remind you (or inform you, if you’re new) of just what our Tri-State riverfronts have to offer.

Let’s start with Evansville, home to the beautiful Museum of Arts, History and Science, The Pagoda (which is actually the “Visitors’ Center”) – and when it’s open…has real bathrooms…the Four Freedoms Monument (totally Insta-worthy), and did I mention the views?



Incredible.

Plus, Dress Plaza is the best place for an impromptu workout.

And the brand new “Mickey’s Kingdom” is here, if you have kids that need to burn off some energy.

If you don’t have kids and are looking for a great date?

The steps are perfect for people watching, quiet conversation, or even a picnic!

Get away…even if it’s just to Henderson…it’s about a 15 minute drive from Evansville, if bridge traffic isn’t crazy, and enjoy their riverfront!

Here, it’s more about the music and food scene.

And there’s a reason why they hold the W.C. Handy Blues and BBQ Festival next to the river.

And the path is perfect for a lazy stroll with snap-able sculptures.

You can even incorporate a history lesson, if you’re a nerd like that.

This sign sent me down a Lewis & Clark rabbit-hole!

I’m not sure why this caboose is here, but I like it.

Did I mention the absolutely stunning tennis courts?

Or the fact that they’re now doing the “Paris-lock” thing…so cute!

But you don’t have to take my word for it, ask the people who flock here as part of elegant riverboat cruises.

Newburgh’s riverfront is perfect for those seeking unobstructed views of the river…except when there’s a barge, and that’s pretty cool!

Enjoy low key, quiet lunches at places like Edgewater Grill or Arazu, with zero sign pollution.

Newburgh uses their riverfront wisely with events like “Grapes on the Grass”, a wine fest, weekly farmers’ markets with activities and entertainment, and tons of charming little shops and boutiques.

Cross that blue bridge to head over to Owensboro’s riverfront.

Smothers Park is the perfect place to rest tired feet while the little ones frolic in the many water features.

They’ve got plenty of opportunities for iconic snapshots or selfies.

When the weather heats up, so does Owensboro’s riverfront, with Fridays After 5 (a free outdoor concert experience), and you can smell delicious meat and sauce all the way to the Ohio during their BBQ Fest!

And there are tons of neat shops and restaurants within walking distance, if you want to make it a date night.

And you can rock yourself to a blissful Zen as you watch the barges pass by.

And there are many more that I couldn’t get to, like Mt. Vernon, Indiana’s re-vamped riverfront.

Let me know which one is your favorite, and why, on my 44News Facebook page.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments