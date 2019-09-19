Explore All the Arts and Cultural Amenities Evansville Has to Offer

Seven Evansville area cultural institutions are partnering to host Evansville Member Wander (EMW) – the community-wide reciprocal event, Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29.

EMW provides the perfect opportunity for visitors to explore all the arts and cultural amenities the community has to offer!

Participating organizations will offer special programming throughout the weekend and discounts on new membership purchases.

Through this cooperative partnership and celebration of Evansville’s cultural institutions, we hope to stimulate visitation to the city, strengthen ongoing community engagement and improve quality of life for local residents. Research has shown that cities with museums, parks and cultural organizations have a higher percentage of residents with enhanced social well-being.

Visitors who are members of one of these seven area cultural organizations, present their current and valid membership card for free admission at one of the other participating organizations:

• The Children’s Museum of Evansville – 22 SE Fifth Street

Located in Downtown Evansville, cMoe offers 20,000 square feet of hands-on learning galleries and exhibits. The mission of the museum is to spark the curious minds and imaginations of children and their families through dynamic exhibits, programs, and activities.

Weekend Hours: Friday-Saturday 9:00 AM-5:00 PM, Sunday 12:00-5:00 PM

• Evansville African American Museum – 579 S Garvin Street

The mission of the Evansville African American Museum is to continually develop a

resource and cultural center to collect, preserve, and educate the public on the history and traditions of African American families, organizations and communities.

Weekend Hours: Friday 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, Saturday 12:00-5:00 PM, Closed on Sundays

• Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science – 411 SE Riverside Drive

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science is a general Museum with comprehensive collections in art, history, anthropology and science, as well as a giant screen planetarium and transportation center located on the riverfront. The Museum offers exhibitions and educational programming for the entire family.

Weekend Hours: Friday-Saturday 11:00 AM-5:00 PM, Sunday 12:00-5:00 PM

• Evansville Wartime Museum – 7503 Petersburg Rd

During WWII, our nation’s military went into battle using planes, ships, tanks and more from Evansville, Indiana. Special one-hour presentations on Saturday, September 28, starting at 10:30AM with Evansville’s Marine Reservists at Chosin Reservoir and Altus McReynolds at D-Day, then at 1:30 PM United Colors of Thunderbolt and Republic Aviation’s P-47 Factory and the Army’s Aircraft Modification Center.

Hours: Friday and Saturday 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, Sunday 12:00-4:00 PM

• Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden – 1545 Mesker Park Drive

Connecting people with the world around them happens naturally at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden. Located on 45-scenic acres on Evansville’s northwest side, we welcome you to our unique zoo and think you’ll enjoy being completely immersed in natural beauty.

Weekend Hours: Friday-Sunday 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

• Reitz Home Museum – 112 Chestnut Street

Evansville, Indiana’s only Victorian House Museum is situated in the heart of the city’s downtown Historic Preservation District. The Reitz Home Museum is noted as one of the country’s finest examples of French Second Empire architecture.

Weekend Hours: Friday-Saturday 11:00 AM-2:30 PM, Sunday 1:00-2:30 PM

• Wesselman Woods Nature Center & Preserve – 551 N Boeke Road

Experience the beauty and wonder that nature has to offer with a visit to Wesselman Woods. Wesselman Woods provides environmental education and outdoor recreation experiences designed to awaken the senses and enrich the lives of area residents and visitors. Guests can explore over 5 miles of trails in a 200-acre old-growth forest and meet native animals inside the Nature Center.

Weekend Hours: Friday & Saturday 9:00 AM-5:00 PM; Sunday 12:00-5:00 PM

(Nature Playscape closes at 4:00 PM)

The public is encouraged to share photos of their experience on social media platforms by using #EMW2019. For more information about the Evansville Member Wander, visit the EMW Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1375863405899068/

