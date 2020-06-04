Experts Say Protesting in Mass Could Lead to Spike in COVID-19 Cases

As civil unrest continues with more gatherings planned throughout the weekend Protesters say they won’t stop fighting for whats right,

“I’m passionate about my race and i’m passionate about things that take place in my community” says Lydia DeJarnett.

Right now the United States is still seeing 20,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

This comes as hundreds of people have been protesting in the streets of Evansville, all of them seeking justice for George Floyd and other black citizens who have died in violent police situations.

Marissa Rayborn is on day seven of protesting on Riverside Drive on Evansville Riverfront, Rayborn says her mother is white and her father is black, the woman says she has been stuck in the divide for years “We are hear until noon until the sun goes down every night- and we aren’t going to stop until we see a change in our city” says Rayborn.

According to the Center for Disease Control, it is safer being outside, adding the virus is transmitted through droplets that can get into the respiratory tract.

The CDC stressing people need to follow COVID-19 Protocols while attending social justice gatherings.

Illnois infectious disease Dr. Jennifer Kline says urban areas could be hit hard with new cases.

“In the protests and the rallies that we’re seeing, I’ve seen the videos and pictures and people are very close to each other. People aren’t wearing masks, they’re not distancing and the risk is very high” says Dr. Kline.

To avoid the increase of the Coronavirus doctors say to social distance, wear a mask and use hand sanitizer when running water and soap isn’t nearby.

“I‘ve seen people who have been teargassed or pepper-sprayed, other protesters are trying to help them by rinsing their eyes and other things, that’s a huge risk” says Dr. Kline.

City officials are also worried about keeping Police Officers, EMT’s, Paramedic’s and Firemen safe as they work to keep our cities safe.

