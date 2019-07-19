Experts Say to Be Aware of the Signs of a Heat Stroke

The heat is on and temperatures are spiking in many parts of the country and doctors are warning everyone to be on alert for heat exhaustion.

That happens when there isn’t enough fluid in the body. Young children, the elderly when chronic medical conditions are the most vulnerable to heat illnesses.

Doctors caution if you’re not careful it can progress to heat stroke which is a life threatening medical emergency.

Warning signs include temperature of 103 or higher, throbbing headaches and confusion. Staying hydrated is key.

“It’s important that we use liquids that are hydrating,” said Cleveland Clinic Emergency Physician, Dr. Baruch Fertel. “Salt containing liquids or drinking water with a meal that have salt in them very important to help retain some of that fluid in our body.

“Sports drinks that have electrolytes can be very helpful and things we really want to avid would be alcohol, caffeine beverages.”

On these hot days, don’t just drink when you are thirsty and if you’re thirsty that could be a sign you are already getting dehydrated.

