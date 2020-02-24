Expected Mother Attacked During Violent Brawl

Guns, crowbars, tire irons, and rocks, were all part of a fight involving two pregnant women, that happened outside of a Vanderburgh County mobile home.

Deputies say the violent attack took place early Sunday morning.

According to court records, a long night at an Evansville hotel room and a missing cell phone were to blame.

“All I heard was yelling and banging so I came to this door right here, and I saw people out here fighting,” Liliana Petitjean, a resident at Pleasant Ridge Estates said.

38-year-old Chauncey Hilliard and 26-year-old Jeanetta Matlock drove to a mobile home in the Pleasant Ridge Estates neighborhood to get a cell phone, which is when the altercation began.

According to Hilliard, the phone was left in a hotel room where the group met for sex.

The victims have been identified in court records as Sasha Drake and her boyfriend Clifford Johns.

“Both the females were pregnant, and so the victim was struck several times. Interviews were conducted and they were placed in custody on a charge of battery on a pregnant female as a level 5 felony,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Noah Robinson said.

The affidavit says the man who lives inside the Pleasant Ridge Estates mobile home came outside and pulled a gun on the suspect.

Neighbors who saw the whole thing go down say weapons were involved.

“They had like a big brick of concrete- the guy who got arrested he had a big brick of concrete,” said Petitjean.

Law enforcement officials also confirmed those claims.

“At one point Mr. Hilliard stuck the victim in the back of the head with a rock” VCSO Chief Deputy Robinson said.

Those same rocks were used to shatter the windows of the home.

The lengthy court records states that a crowbar and tire iron were also used in the beating – causing the victim to suffer head trauma, lacerations, and bruises.

“There’s no point in trying to solve issues with violence. I mean, all you’re going to do is end up in jail,” Petitjean said.

Hillard and Matlock are both being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and are expected to see a judge early Monday morning.

