Expanded, Free Coronavirus Testing Facilities Across Indiana Now Open

With Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s unveiling of his Back on Track Indiana plan, he laid out a phased plan for reopening Indiana over the next two months.

Gov. Holcomb said he’ll be looking at four guiding principles daily to make sure Indiana’s residents are safely getting back on track:

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days. The state maintains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators. We can test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic. We can contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing.

Wednesday was a big day for principal three, as Indiana’s large-scale, statewide, drive-through testing program is now open.

If you or someone you know is showing symptoms of COVID-19 (or has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive), you’re encouraged to schedule an appointment for a free test by visiting this webpage, or by calling 888-634-1116.

The free, statewide program is now operational, with 20 sites up-and-running and 30 additional sites expected to open in the next week.

This reportedly adds around 30,000 more COVID-19 tests a week to Indiana’s statewide testing capacity. With drive-through clinics, hospitals, local health departments, and other community-based sites also testing, there are now more than 120 COVID-19 testing locations throughout the entire state.

Comments

comments