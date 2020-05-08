Executive Order Extends BMV Renewal Deadlines

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday signed a new executive order extending Bureau of Motor Vehicles renewal deadlines.

Under Executive Order 20-27, driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations that expire prior to June 4 will now be valid through June 4. The executive order also extends the BMV’s deadlines for title transactions, salvage titles, and off-road vehicle and snowmobile titles.

In addition, the executive order provides an extension to June 4 for anyone who has an expiring state-issued professional license or permit

The executive order also ensures election workers are able to collect their stipend without reducing their unemployment benefits. Additionally, the executive order also extends specific individual and business tax deadlines to match federal law.

