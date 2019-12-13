Exclusive Sneak Peek at This Updated Holiday Tradition

Evansville Ballet Theatre is bringing one of the most beloved ballets to life in the historic Victory Theatre this weekend.

This annual holiday tradition features sweeping and beautiful live music by the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and live choir music from the Evansville Children’s Choir group.

Step into the wonder of the holiday spirit as Tchaikovsky’s enchanting notes weave a magical tale of Clara, her prince and adventures in a far-away fantasy land.

Here’s your 44news exclusive sneak peek:





Christmas comes to life as the Stahlbaum family hosts their annual holiday party, complete with friends, presents and Uncle Drosselmeyer — the eclectic toymaker.

(Who is always full of surprises.)

Drosselmeyer draws everyone’s attention as he presents life-size dolls that are the delight of the party!

But his gift to Clara, a lovingly crafted nutcracker, immediately captures the young girl’s heart.

As the evening comes to a close, she sneaks back to the tree to fall asleep with the toy in her arms…only to be shocked awake by an evil army of mice, led by the fierce Mouse King.

As The Nutcracker awakens, he leads his army of toy soldiers into victorious battle, and is magically transformed into a prince and champion for Clara!

The prince escorts the girl to the Land of Sweets where they are enchanted by fairies swirling through the snow, shepherdesses and their sweet charges, Mother Ginger and gifts.

As they tell the Sugar Plum Fairy their tale of dreaded battle, she rewards them with a celebration of dances: Spanish, Arabian, Russian, Chinese and more…

Morning comes all too soon, and as Clara awakens under the tree with her beloved nutcracker…she’s left to wonder, was the fantastic journey all a dream?

Evansville Ballet has re-vamped their traditional holiday performance to include new costumes and choreography that bring this classic new life and is sure to delight audiences and fill your heart with the sense of wonder that you only experience at Christmas.

You can ooh and ahh at this beautiful ballet — Saturday and Sunday at Victory Theatre.

This is the perfect chance to start a new tradition…or just see something magical that will cure any case of the hum-bugs.

