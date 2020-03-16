Exclusive One-on-One Interview With Governor Andy Beshear

Kentucky’s 63rd Governor Andy Beshear is many things to many people; including a son, a father, and now, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Andy grew up moving between Kentucky’s Fayette, Franklin, and Clark counties, with his father and mother, Steve and Jane Beshear, who instilled in their son the teachings and values of his grandfather along the way.

Those same teachings and values are a small part of what makes Gov. Beshear the man, and the leader that he is today.

44News Anchor Jessica Hartman sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Gov. Beshear, where he shared deeply about his family, faith, experiences and much more.

Governor Beshear Talks About His Move Into the Governor’s Mansion

When asked by Jessica how he was settling in, Gov. Beshear said that it had indeed been a transition, but that it was good.

Beshear shared that living in the Governor’s Mansion full time allows him to see his 10-year-old son Will and his nine-year-old daughter Lila more often, which he says is “what keeps you normal,” agreeing to the notion that it helps ground him amidst his political duties as governor.

“I have a nine and a 10-year-old and I want to be a good Governor, but I have to be a great dad,” Gov. Beshear explained. “It is special. They are great kids and the most important thing to me,” he said speaking of his children kindly.

Beshear Shares Memorable Moments From the Governor’s Mansion

Jessica asked Gov. Beshear if he had any memorable stories to share from his time in the mansion, bringing to the governor’s mind a funny story about the Beshear family’s new puppy, whose name is Winnie.

“We have a new puppy and I don’t think people in Frankfort expected to see a governor being walked by a dog, instead of the other way around. She is already about 55lbs. And she continues to grow,” Gov. Beshear began.

“Also, puppies need to go out in the middle of the night, so that has been interesting. My son is now in a basketball league here in Frankfort. It is fun to meet parents in that way too,” the governor said with a smile.

“And at that point, you get to just be dad,” Hartman speculated.

“I do,” Gov. Beshear replied, “and it is important when you are being dad, to just be dad,” he went on to say.

The Governor on Keeping a Balance Between Family and Politics

One could imagine that holding the title of governor and dad could be a hard balance to keep – especially to people who value family as much as Governor Beshear and his wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear.

“I know family is so important to you and Britainy. Will and Lila were a part of the inauguration ceremony and part of your time in the office, but how do you really balance the two?” Hartman asked curiously.

“You are intentional about it.” Beshear began to explain. “Will and Lila are so important to me; Britainy as well. You make sure that you carve out time,” the governor continued.

“It is a lot of what everybody faces with the pressures of a career, but it’s about knowing what your priorities are – and I love spending time with my kids,” said Gov. Beshear.

Getting Down to Business: Medical Marijuana and Keeping Locals in the Industry

After speaking of somewhat lighter topics such as family living and pets, Hartman wanted to discuss more pressing topics surrounding the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“With medical marijuana; the potential of it passing here in Kentucky, there is a growing concern in Western Kentucky that it is going to benefit large corporations. How do you ensure that local farmers, local businesses aren’t shut out of the business?” Hartman asked the Kentucky Governor.

“Well, we have to do it right,” Gov. Beshear began.

“I am pro-medical marijuana. I think it is going to be so helpful for our chronic pain patients that we are not filling their medicine cabinets with opioids that get other people addicted and drive this drug epidemic,” Gov. Beshear replied.

Gov. Beshear says that as the former top prosecutor, the Attorney General of the Commonwealth, and now as the governor, it’s his job to approach this subject responsibly. Beshear wants to ensure that there are real prescriptions and that dispensaries work the way they should. He also wants to make sure that dispensaries and the medical marijuana industry are set up in a way to benefit Kentucky farmers and local businesses.

Governor Beshear Addresses the Closures of Coal Mines

Hartman next addressed the Kentucky Governor with a question regarding the coal mining industry.

“We are seeing so many closures of coal mines. How do you help those families whose way of life is really disappearing?” she asked the governor.

“The first thing we’ve got to do is respect the work that these miners have done in building this Commonwealth and building this country. Providing the low-cost power that helped us recruit so many businesses, so we owe a debt to them,” Gov. Beshear began in his response. “My first job as Governor is to protect them; to make sure we have the wage bonds in place to where if a company goes bankrupt, there is money to pay the back wages owed to these miners,” the governor continued.

“We’ve had multiple occasions where we have had miners on the train tracks just to get the pay that they worked hard for and deserve. We are going to ensure that those folks are paid for it,” stated Gov. Beshear.

Kentucky’s Governor Talks Agriculture

With many out of work due to coal mine closures, Gov. Beshear says Kentucky’s economy has exciting opportunities for diversification in agriculture.

“We have to look at diversifying our economy; diversifying it everywhere and there are some really exciting opportunities. One is agricultural technology. This is something that is leading investment in the country and around the world,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshears says that just to feed the world’s growing population, we have to increase our output by 70% in the next 30 years.

“That has led to an area of growth that we are building the largest greenhouse in Northern America; we are building it in Eastern Kentucky,” the governor said. “Western Kentucky has so much potential to be a center of Agri-Tech, where we have the science and manufacturing jobs in addition to lifting up our farmers.”

Training the Workforce and Investing in Western Kentucky

With Gov. Beshear’s talk of agriculture, Jessica inquired as to what kind of job training and education would come along with the goal of developing Kentucky’s agricultural industry.

“Absolutely,” the governor began, “and one of the ways we do that is investing in public education.”

“My budget proposal doesn’t just have $400 million new dollars in K-12, we have new dollars going into our community and technical colleges,” Gov. Beshear continued.

The governor went into detail on some of his biggest commitments and investments in Western Kentucky.

“It is the I-69 Bridge that we are going to build. We’ve got $250 million in my proposed budget for it,” the governor explained.

“We just announced, we want to provide funding to build a new airport terminal in Paducah,” said the governor, adding, “It is the idea of giving the region all the pieces that it takes to compete and we are going to have some good announcements in the near future about good jobs coming to Western Kentucky.”

Gov. Beshear Speaks on Pardoning Powers

After former-governor Matt Bevin made pardoning decisions many considered shocking, Jessica wanted to ask the governor what his responsibility was when considering granting a pardon.

“It is a great responsibility to have the pardon power and that is how you have to treat it. I was Kentucky’s top prosecutor, so I know the pain that these crimes can cause to victims and to their families,” Gov. Beshear replied.

“One of Governor Bevin’s pardons was on a case that my office prosecuted of a Western Kentucky kid that was horrifically assaulted; horrifically assaulted. That pardon and the proposed grounds for it hurt. Hurt the families, hurt the communities,” expressed Gov. Beshear.

Following that, Gov. Beshear stated his own intentions, saying, “I can guarantee people that I will take a very different approach. I will talk to victims and their families before any pardon.”

The governor says that not only do you have to have the right approach to pardons, but you also have to understand the impact that making a pardon can have.

The Governor Speaks on the Board of Education

Gov. Beshear said that he believes to truly move Kentucky forward, the state needed a new Board of Education that held the same beliefs in public education that he did.

“I believe in public education, and to truly move our state forward we needed a new Board of Education that also believed in public education – that wasn’t trying to divert funds to private schools,” the governor began to explain.

“If you want to send your kids to private school, that is good. That is fine to make that decision. That doesn’t mean you don’t have an obligation to your public school system,” Gov. Beshear added. “I said on the campaign trail, the day that the Supreme Court ruled that a Governor can reform the state board of education that I absolutely would and the voters supported that decision in electing me to this office.”

“This is a board that doesn’t have a partisan bone in their body just want to move education forward. I think it is important that we let them,” the governor concluded.

Gov. Beshear Talks About Team Kentucky

“I think Team Kentucky is taking root all across Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said.

“When we travel to Murray for a grant for a new firehouse there were Democrats, there were Republicans; everybody just came together because it is a good thing that helps people,” he continued.

“You could see the hunger for an end to the partisanship,” the governor went on to say. “People just want to put aside the things that we have been arguing about and come together on things that are good for every Kentucky family.”

The Governors Final Remarks

When asked if he had anything else to add at the end of his conversation with Jessica Hartman, Gov. Beshear shared the following remarks.

“I’d like to say that I am really excited where Kentucky is. For the first time in 14 years, we are not falling backward, we are stepping forwards. For the first time in 14 years, a governor has been able to propose a budget with no new, painful cuts. Because we have cut, not just the fat, but deep into the bone,” Gov. Beshear began.

“I proposed a budget that I think leads with our values; $400 million new dollars in public education. First re-investment in higher education in because we are one of only two states that haven’t re-invested since the great recession. An effort that will end us being number one in child abuse and neglect with 350 new social workers. Full funding expanded Medicaid because that is what keeps our rural hospitals open. I’ve proposed a really good budget that is going to help our families.”

