Exclusive: Matt Hartley Speaks Out After Release

After six weeks behind bars for punching a convicted killer, a Gibson County man is now back home.

Matt Hartley was arrested on July 3rd for punching Kwin Boes in the face just moments after Boes was sentenced for killing his three-month-old son.

Hartley was released from jail Wednesday on a $650 bond and hours later he talked exclusively with 44News about what went through his head that day.

“He was bad just like I was upset,” says Matt Hartley, Parker’s Uncle. “We both acted on that and that’s what it is. I can’t change what I done.”

44News asked Hartley if we would do exactly what he did that day, again.

“Yeah I couldn’t stop myself,” says Hartley. “I expected to be in trouble for that, but what they’re doing don’t seem right. I’m facing that much time when he murdered someone.”

Boes was in court on July 3rd to be sentenced for killing his three-month-old son Parker in 2018.

“I remember going to the court room and I remember walking up the stairs and it was just seeing that guy walk out of there-something else-I don’t remember swinging on him,” says Hartley. “I don’t remember much of anything, but besides that.”

Hartley was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and contempt of court.

“It didn’t solve anything,” says Hartley. “It’s not going to bring my nephew back. It didn’t make me feel any better about losing him.”

After more than a year of dwelling on the death of his nephew, Hartley says something snapped and he decided to take actions.

“Will I apologize to Kwin? Never. I apologize to the judge for disrupting his courtroom,” says Hartley. “He has a job to do and I understand that and I obviously should not have done what I did there.”

Hartley says all he wants now is justice for his nephew.

“There’s certain crimes that should be punished a little more than others and that baby was defenseless,” says Hartley. “Just like he was.”

Hartley will serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest.

He will have another court date next month for the contempt of court charge.

