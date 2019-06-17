Exclusive Def Jam Comedy Reunion Tour Coming August 3!

A big comedy show is headed to Evansville, and if this sounds like a dream to you…you can get discounted tickets today too!

Arguably the greatest collection of comedic talent ever displayed on television, Def Jam Comedy revolutionized standup comedy, showcasing the crème de la crème of standup comedy….=

Starring Alonzo ‘Hamburger’ Jones (seen on Def Jam Comedy best selling DVD of all time, over 10million sold), Chris ‘BET’s Mayor of RapCity’ Thomas (original host of The Kings Of Comedy Tour) and featuring… Mike Brooks (IG phenom, Def Jam, P Diddy’s Bad Boy) with Special Guest… King Tink.

Hosted by your very own Bob Digga!

Limited EARLY BIRD tickets ONLY $19.95, early bird tickets end 7 July 2019.

Exclusive Early Bird Presale…

Get your tickets before they go on sale and save $10 (not available on VIP)!

Tickets go on sale TODAY.

USE CODE: LAFFWITHUS now thru Sunday, July 7 at 10pm to get your discounted tickets.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments