Excessive Trash Causes Issues for Homeowners

There’s a trash problem in one part of the tri-state and neighbors are upset nothing is being done to clean up the mess. Now, property owners are asking the city for help.

This on-going problem leaves many people wondering, “What comes next if the trash continues to pile up?”

Jimmy Kemp has been living on the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive for the past 25 years. He says he’s been doing his part, trying to clean up his neighborhood.

“Every day I pick up trash in the front of the ditch where people throw stuff out,” says Kemp.

It’s hard to see some of this trash when driving down the street, but Kemp says it’s noticeable to anyone stopping by. Now he’s feeling extremely frustrated with the unsightly mess which was recently left in front of a home where he says a tenant moved out of weeks ago.

“The guy who left this house, I think he just came out here and threw everything in the ditch,” says Kemp.

Kemp says he tried picking up the trash three weeks ago but instead decided to call on community leaders and code enforcement to get someone to down to clean up the trash and hold someone accountable.

So far, nothing has been done and it’s baffling some people. Especially since the trash and unkempt properties can drop surrounding property values.

Kemp fears it will only get worse. He’s also afraid the trash will clog the drain in the ditch, causing his yard to flood.

“If I have to go to court, I will go to court,” says Kemp. “And I want something done about it.”

44News has reached out to code enforcement, the Mayor’s Office, and the real estate company in charge of the property. So far no one has been able to get back to us or comment on this situation.

