EWSU to Suspend Late Fees, Reconnections

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility said Tuesday it suspending late fees and reconnection fees on April 1 until the Public Health Emergency has been lifted for the state of Indiana.

The action was authorized Tuesday by the EWSU Board.

