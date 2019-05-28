EWSU Says Bills Delayed Due to Technical Difficulties

May 28th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

Customers of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will see a delay in their bills.

EWSU says technical difficulties with its billing software is causing a 10-day delay for some bills.

The city hopes to have the issue solved.

EWSU says there will be no late fee or cut-off notice as a result of the delayed billing.

