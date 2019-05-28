EWSU Says Bills Delayed Due to Technical Difficulties

Customers of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will see a delay in their bills.

EWSU says technical difficulties with its billing software is causing a 10-day delay for some bills.

The city hopes to have the issue solved.

EWSU says there will be no late fee or cut-off notice as a result of the delayed billing.

We are experiencing technical issues causing a delay in customer billing and are working to resolve the issue ASAP. Customers are welcome to make payment based on past utility bills. There will be no late fee or cut-off notice as a result of the delayed billing. @EvansvilleINGov — EWSU (@EWSUtility) May 28, 2019

