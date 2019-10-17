EWSU: Boil Advisory Issued for Evansville’s West Side

The Evansville Water Sewer and Utility have issued a precautionary boil advisory for Evansville’s west side after a water main break.

The water main break happened under a bridge south of Broadway Avenue on Posey County Line Road.

EWSU says the break resulted in the loss of water to approximately 200-300 homes overnight including the Willow Creek Subdivision.

Crews are working to locate utilities and will begin repairs.

EWSU says the repairs will take most of the day.

