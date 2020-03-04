EvvBurgerWeek Is in Full Swing!

Tri-State foodies rejoice!

We’re in the middle of the first ever week — celebrating a juicy patty nestled between two buns…

Who’s ready for Evansville Burger Week?

Burgers…they’re synonymous with America.

I love a good burger…a nice, greasy, cheesy burger!

Evansville has a special love for the beef sandwich…so much so that a lot of places do daily and weekly specials, and depending on who you talk to, West Side or East Side, there’s a lot of competition for the best burger in town.

The West Siders…you know, there’s so much pride around who’s got the best burger.

Evansville Burger Week features restaurants and bars whose burgers are their pride and joy.

This burger is called “The Bad Boy”, and what’s on it is 2 grilled cheese on Texas toast, and it has maple, bacon, bourbon jam with tomatoes and lettuce and one patty, a 1/3 pound patty and then we have fries on the side.

Normally it would be $9.

This week only for Evansville Burger Week, we are offering our ‘Sporty’s Burger’, which is normally $8 for only $5.

It’s 80/20 ground chuck beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion.

We also have our ‘Black and Blue Burger’ which is normally $9, the same all beef patty topped with real blue cheese crumbles, Cajun seasoning and raw, red onion.

Both very delicious!

Think about it…$5 for specialty burgers means that you can try 2 a day, breakfast and lunch, lunch and dinner, brunch and dinner, leftovers…

We’re going to have this passport, you’re going to be able to know where to go, what part of town, and we encourage you to go to at least 4 places, support what this local food culture is doing here in Evansville.

Speaking of that, grab your friends and get social!

4 friends equals 4 burgers you can try.

Maybe your favorite place is some place other than here.

Well, this gives you an opportunity to try our burgers for a discounted rate…and once we win your business, you’ll come back and pay the full price!

Snap some sick photos and share to be entered to win gift cards and prizes!

Celebrate the burger, find a new favorite local eatery and get social during Evansville Burger Week.

There are 12 local restaurants offering 5 dollar specialty burgers, and you have until Saturday to grab one!

Gather up some friends, get out and try these amazing creations — you won’t be able to tell that “Amy’s on Franklin” and their offering the “Impossible Bad Randy” is meatless!

Take some photos, check in and be entered to win some fun stuff — and tag me in your pics so I can see what you tried!

Find passports and locations here.

